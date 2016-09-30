A$AP Rocky Is Now Creative Director For MTV Labs

WHAT: In addition to his roles as rapper, producer, director, actor, designer, and model, Rakim Meyers–better known to the world as A$AP Rocky (and occasionally as Lord Flacko)–is stepping into the role of Creative Director at MTV Labs.

WHO: A$AP Rocky was named to the role by MTV and Viacom’s in-house creative agency Viacom Velocity, with the backing of his own internal creative team, AWGE.

WHY WE CARE: Rocky’s one of the more vibrant creative forces in hip hop right now. As an actor, he’s done both the typical self-parody cameos in movies like Zoolander 2 and Popstar as well as the heavy work in an indie like Dope. As a rapper, he’s two albums (and one mixtape) deep into a promising career. (He also played John F. Kennedy in a Lana Del Rey music video a while back!) As a director, he’s helmed music videos for himself, Danny Brown, and his A$AP Mob cohorts, and as a designer, he’s collaborated with Guess on a line of ’90s-inspired fashions. And we already know how he sees himself as a brand, so he’s clearly on the short list of artists we’re paying attention to generally–who doesn’t want to see what he does next? The fact that the answer is developing cross-platform content with MTV to create new formats and to work with existing MTV properties, as well as to develop branded content for advertisers, suggests that he’s still just getting his feet wet in creative media, and that’s an exciting thing for the rest of us.