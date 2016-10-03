Watching A News Feed Of Every Single Gadget In Your Home Is Surprisingly Entertaining

From work, Mike Phillips can see when his son makes a piece of toast or leaves for school in the morning. Every electrical device in the house–from the toaster and garage door opener to the fridge and lights–shows up on an app in a news feed of everyday life.

Inside the home’s electrical panel, a small gadget called Sense continuously monitors energy use. By recognizing the electrical “signatures” of a washing machine or laptop, the device can send out reports of everything in use in real time.

“We’re measuring power in this really detailed way,” says Phillips, CEO of Sense. “We’re measuring at a million times a second, which I know sounds extreme, but the reason we do that is then we have a super high-fidelity signal of your power. Then we can do signal processing and machine learning to figure out the signatures of different things.”

It’s more precise, the company claims, than some similar devices that can’t always tell the difference between low-wattage gadgets. Phillips and his co-founders, who previously created Vlingo, the speech-recognition software used by Siri, were able to apply some of the same technology to recognize electrical signals.

The ultimate aim of the product is to help consumers save energy, but the app uses the news feed to try to keep them interested.

“Everyone’s found out that even though energy efficiency is important, it’s kind of boring for people,” Phillips says. “People don’t wake up every day and try to figure out how efficient their fridge is that day. So we found that we can use this detailed, real-time view of your house to engage you in a different way.”

While updates on your appliances might not sound inherently fascinating either, it seems to be working. On average, users check the app four times a day. Utility companies that have tried to get consumers to use apps that report overall energy use, by contrast, have found that people quickly lose interest.