How To Lower The Risk Of Your New Hire Accepting A Counteroffer

You’ve found the perfect candidate and they’ve accepted. Congratulations! Having held all the cards throughout the hiring process, this can be an uncomfortable time for managers. When days tick by and there’s still no sign of a signed contract or confirmed start date, even the most trusting of hiring managers will grow suspicious. Until your new hire walks through the door on the first day, there’s no ironclad guarantee they’ll join.

So in the period between making an offer and having it officially accepted, hiring managers may need to fend off the risk of a counteroffer by the candidate’s employer. Here are a few ways of doing that.

Initial qualifying conversations–even during those early phone screenings–are a great time to get candidates to open up. If you already ask candidates their salary expectations, you may as well also ask what they think their present company might do if they were to resign.

Ask outright if the company, to their knowledge, has a policy or track record of counteroffering. It’s useful to know of a probable eventuality. You may catch a candidate off guard, but if they’re aware of such a practice, they’re likely to have an opinion about it.

Next, ask them what they might do if faced with a counteroffer. It’s easier to gauge sincerity face-to-face; presented the right way, people can be very candid. But don’t phrase this in a way that puts somebody on the defensive. Focus your question on the key priorities and criteria they’re focusing on in order to make the next big decision of their career. Conveying a genuine interest in their situation and goals can encourage more openness.

Admitting that they’d potentially consider a counteroffer isn’t necessarily a reason to exclude a prospective hire from a shortlist. Just be aware of any other opportunities they may be looking at, the likely salary level of those roles, and the timeframe of these processes.

If someone is thinking of leaving their current company for money, they’re quite likely to stay for it, too.

Needless to say, it’s always possible that a candidate could be less than truthful and declare they’d never take a counteroffer even if they would. What’s more, it’s generally difficult for any hiring manager to get a full sense of the other opportunities a candidate might be weighing up. But these perils are all the more reason why regular communication is so critical throughout the hiring process. Don’t just grill a candidate mercilessly–that’s a big turnoff for talent you’re trying to woo–but use each interaction to subtly test their interest. A person’s level of flexibility, communication, and availability through the interview stages are usually good indicators.