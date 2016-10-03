Meet The Startup Building The Digital Civil Rights Movement

After police shot and killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, Black Lives Matter protests spread from Missouri throughout the country. As the litany of African-Americans killed by police has grown since, so too have the protests. Incidents that at one time were mostly unreported have–thanks in part to social media–spread nationally, igniting further outcry and attention on police violence.

“With Twitter, other social media, and tools like WhatsApp, we’re able to communicate at a different scale,” says activist Samuel Sinyangwe. “So an issue that happens in Ferguson is not a Ferguson issue, but it’s a national issue. It only takes seconds for that information–the videos, the first-person accounts–to get out, and it doesn’t require being moderated by the media or other institutions that oftentimes will seek to silence or change the narrative in ways that limit activist groups.”

But social media can only go far, so Sinyangwe and a group of cofounders are now working on the next generation of digital tools for Black Lives Matter, through a new nonprofit called We The Protesters. They call it the first digital civil rights movement.

“I think Twitter has been a really important tool for raising awareness about what’s going on,” he says. “What it hasn’t done as well is help people organize around solutions and push for those solutions to be implemented.”

The organization also tries to better organize data. One of its first projects was creating a map of police violence across the country, as a way of responding to the question of whether shootings were isolated incidents or part of a larger systemic problem. At the time, a national map wasn’t available; the federal government didn’t have the data. The team was able to build it in two months.

“We compiled more incidents of police killings than the FBI or the CDC had been able to do with all their resources in years,” he says. “So again, that is another example of how technology has changed the power dynamic, where the federal government wasn’t paying attention really to collecting data on this issue. We were able to almost create an alternative institution that did a better job of collecting it than the federal government.”

In another project, the team reviewed use of force policies for the police departments in the largest U.S. cities–looking at, for example, whether police officers are required to warn someone before shooting them (in Atlanta, Boston, and many other cities, they are not).