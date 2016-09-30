Coursera Brings Everything You Need To Code Into Its Virtual Classrooms

Instead of just asking questions and expecting answers, each challenge includes a text box with a “Run” button next to it. Here, you’re expected to enter the appropriate code in the SQL programming language, so you can grab the database information you need to make the correct choice.

Essentially, Coursera has condensed an entire coding environment into a series of boxes on a web page. The hope is that computer science and data science classes will become much more interactive, with the ability to play with your own code in the middle of a reading assignment, video lecture, or quiz.

“We want to help learners learn by doing,” says Tom Willerer, Coursera’s chief product officer. “We want people to apply and practice what they’re learning in the readings and the lectures, not just sit passively.”

In-browser coding is not a novel concept, and Coursera is hardly the first educational resource to take advantage. Other services such as Code Academy, Treehouse, and Khan Academy also allow users to write and run their own code on a web page as part of their lessons.

Coursera says its offering is different because the lessons aren’t created in-house. Instead, the company has built what it describes as a platform for its university instructors to build programming challenges on their own.

“We’ll have a thousand flowers blooming out of this, and we can’t really control it, so we need to be able to build a powerful engine to let all of our instructors plug into this in the different ways that they want to,” Willerer says.