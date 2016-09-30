Got 15 Spare Minutes? Here’s How To Make It Count

When we’re faced with only 15 minutes in between meetings, or waiting in line to get coffee or lunch, our natural inclination is to either answer email, look at social media, or text someone. These are not always the most productive uses of small slivers of time, according to several experts.

They say there is plenty you can accomplish in 15 minutes, if you do three things:

Separate your to-do list into tasks and projects, and focus on the tasks. Write your to-do list in a way that allows you take immediate action. Look at email and social media with a focus on moving forward.

The definition of a task is something that takes five to 10 minutes, says Kathy Lee, productivity tech expert and owner of DoubleSpaces LLC, a company that helps individuals use technology to boost their productivity.

There are several timesaving actions you can take with your smartphone when you only have 15 minutes to spare, Lee says. They include:

Unsubscribe from junk snail mail using an app like PaperKarma . While not always 100% reliable, it does help you to stop most catalogs, Lee says.

Read all your email subscriptions in one daily email with Unroll.me

Search for recipe ideas for tonight’s dinner.

Call the doctor, dentist, salon, vet, etc. to make an appointment.

Read an article you saved from a website or social media in Pocket

You can also use the time to write down any tasks that come to mind as incomplete, such as picking up pet food on the way home from work, says May Wang, productivity expert, coach, and consultant. Making a list of anything you are thinking about doing but haven’t done yet allows you to free up your mind to consider other ideas and topics, she says. Keeping a running to-do list in your mind “is actually one of the biggest distractions,” says Wang.

“I’ve never heard anyone say, ‘I’ve read all my emails today,’ as if it was an achievement.”

Similarly, Wang recommends using the time in between meetings, even if it’s just 10 or 15 minutes, to capture action items and deadlines from your last meeting before the next meeting starts. Plus, she says, you’re less likely to forget about a deadline if you record it immediately.

A vaguely written to-do list with words such as budget, birthday card, or check to school can slow you down, says Maura Thomas, productivity expert, author, and founder of Regain Your Time.