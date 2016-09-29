Unreal Estate: Here’s How Much Your Favorite Fictional Houses Are Worth

Tony Soprano and Walter White tend to get compared a lot. The reason is because they are perhaps the two most prominent generals in the battle to make the leads of all TV dramas antiheroes. Both characters had hidden lives, though only one was hiding in plain sight. It was obvious from the way he lived that mob boss Tony Soprano was more than a waste management consultant, while Walter White kept his meth money relatively low-profile. One of the easiest ways to demonstrate the difference between the two is that White’s house cost $200,000 and the Soprano estate is worth $1.7 million. These are the kinds of things you learn when you look into fictional real estate. (Unreal estate?)