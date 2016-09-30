From Reading Habits To The Power Of To-Do Lists: September’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned how even unfinished to-do lists may still have productivity perks, why one exec turns to extreme sports to stay grounded in the office, and what it might take to revamp the presidential debate format.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership in September 2016:

The very act of planning can be a productivity booster all by itself. Here’s a crash course in the psychology that makes writing (if not actually completing) to-do lists so powerful.

Hitting upon great ideas in the shower might not just be a cliché. In their book Wired to Create, authors Scott Barry Kaufman and Carolyn Gregoire write that that’s happened to a whopping 72% of us. This month we got a closer look at why, and examined several other quirks tied to the science of creativity.

“I’m a believer in work/leisure balance,” Hotwire president Henrik Kjellberg told Fast Company. “I think life can contain both.” That might sound like a bland remark if you don’t know what Kjellberg means by it on a personal level. The exec frequently travels to remote locales and runs grueling ultra-marathons–an activity he says keeps him focused and grounded at work.

Not all part-time work is created equal, according to new data from FlexJobs. Here’s a look at the fields and roles that earn the highest part-time pay–plus a few other key trends in the freelance economy right now.

A former designer at IDEO, Lisa Baird claims that some of the fields best known for their creative teams harbor an inconvenient secret: They collaborate less than you’d think. Sometimes, Baird writes, just one person with a broad skill set is more creative and productive than a team of people with narrower ones. Here’s her take on how we went overboard with collaboration.