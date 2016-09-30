3 Ways I Had To Adapt My Management Style For An Open Office

Love them or hate them, open floorplans aren’t going anywhere soon. And while the research is still coming in on whether office design directly impacts productivity, managers are still faced with redesigning their attitudes in order to keep their teams working effectively, not just their architecture.

In office-space physics, one inch equals a mile.

I found this out firsthand when my agency moved from its traditional office layout in Philadelphia’s famous Wanamaker Building to our current address a few blocks from City Hall, with high ceilings, great views, and zero private offices–not even for myself. Here’s how I’ve learned to switch up my management style to accommodate our new digs.

It can be hard at first to think of noise as a design element, not a distraction. And it took me a while to pick up on this. Our office isn’t constantly noisy, though. The conversation comes in waves. One minute everyone will have their heads down, fiercely plugging away on their projects, and the next there will be a lively debate about whether a hot dog should be considered a sandwich. It’s just part of the creative process.

But even so, there’s often a strong impulse to stand up and say, “Hey everyone, can you keep it down?” It’s important to resist that impulse. That type of noise policing risks squandering the psychological safety that’s been shown to build strong teams. Even if you say it once, it can create a chilling effect on the type of collaboration leaders should be encouraging.

I’ve also had to train myself to understand that not all casual conversation is necessarily unproductive. We’ve found that impromptu brainstorms and mini focus groups yield answers and solutions faster than pulling everyone away from their desks to hold a meeting for the same purpose. It can be incredibly efficient to stand up and say, “What does everyone think of this?”

Often, the spontaneity and informality that comes from working out in the open is a great way to show that everyone’s ideas count.

According to some experts, some of the best ideas come from a combination of groupthink and solitary focus. It may seem obvious, but the challenge for leaders is to resist dictating the times and length of each type of thinking and to instead let people to collaborate on their own terms.