Five Ways To Revamp Your Pathetic Follow-Up Emails

Emails are usually about asking. Either someone is asking you for something–to do a task, consider an offer, or share a piece of information—or you are asking them.

No ask is complete until it has an answer, and yet many of us treat email as if it were a one-and-done proposition. You shoot off an email with your request, and now the ball is in their court. It’s on them to notice your email, thoughtfully consider it, and respond in a timely fashion, right?

Merely sending the email does not mean these tasks are done–what they are is pending completion.

Wrong. Assuming that anyone has the wherewithal–or even the obligation–to respond to your email is a recipe for failure. We’re all busy and distracted and overwhelmed, and that means things slip through the cracks. It’s no one’s fault, but it is a fact. That means you need to have a system for tracking pending items.

Many of the things you ask for in emails are linked to a task you need to get done: You need to book a venue for a party so you email the venue asking for a quote, you need to upgrade your version of WordPress so you email your web developer asking her to do it, and so forth. But merely sending the email does not mean these tasks are done–what they are is pending completion. This means you need to keep monitoring them to ensure they do get done.

This kind of conscientious follow-up is a skill that is overlooked and underrated by many. But it couldn’t be more crucial to actually getting things done, both in the world of email and the great wide world beyond. Here are five pointers on following up effectively.

Some people hesitate to follow up because they think it would be intrusive or off-putting. But typically the opposite is true: Rather than viewing such persistence as annoying, most professionals view follow-up as a sign of passion and initiative.

Speaking personally, I have hired people, responded to sales pitches, and taken time out to offer advice precisely because someone pursued me with an alacrity that caught my attention. Follow-up shows that you genuinely care. (That being said, too much follow-up won’t endear you to anyone. One or two follow-up messages, appropriately spaced out, is typically a good threshold before you tip into the category of truly annoying.)