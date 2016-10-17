Four Tech Companies That Are Taking Networking Offline

Recent updates let users browse upcoming events by date and category, while Featured Events, curated by real humans, surfaces activities in major cities.

In March, the women-focused, Tinder-ish dating site launched a feature called BFF, which lets users swipe for local platonic buddies. Early popularity has encouraged the release of BumbleBizz, for professional networking, this fall.

The workplace messaging app is increasingly being used by people to connect, online and offline, to discuss specific interests. The expat community on the Nomad List uses Slack to share advice and meet one another, while #BlackMenInTech hosts educational brunches.

Recently ranked a “top mobile app for millennials” by comScore, MeetMe helps its 3.5 million monthly active users find people to chat with based on location and interests, and in July struck a deal to acquire the dating app Skout, which helps users connect with people in cities they plan to visit.