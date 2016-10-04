How To Ignore Email Without Guilt

You receive hundreds of messages a day. Keeping on top of your inbox eats up time you could be thinking, mentoring, seeing your family, or sleeping. And yet deleting a query (or just letting it sit there) feels so wrong.

Is there any way to ditch the email guilt?

Absolutely, says Jocelyn Glei, founding editor of the productivity website 99U, and the author of the new book Unsubscribe: How to Kill Email Anxiety, Avoid Distractions, and Get Real Work Done. “For me, to understand why we’re behaving in certain ways is the first step in beginning to change that behavior,” she says. “You can start to be more conscious.”

Here are her suggestions on how to free up your digital life.

Humans are social creatures. We are hardwired to return favors, and oddly enough, we view communication as a favor. In one famous experiment from the 1970s, a researcher mailed close to 600 complete strangers holiday cards. More than 100 responded with their own cards and notes.

You’re better off assuming people are just throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks.

In many cases, reciprocity is good. It helps society function. But, says Glei, “I think we need to start thinking about a digital self vs. a personal self. Your digital self can literally receive an infinite amount of emails/Twitter replies/FB notifications.” No one has to pay postage. People can cut and paste and send multiple times. Unfortunately, your real world self has just 168 hours a week to process all this. “In that world, reciprocity is a losing game,” says Glei. The feeling is real, just not helpful.

Here’s a reality check: “There’s no way you can possibly respond to everything,” says Glei. So the question is not how you can get to Inbox Zero. It’s how to choose who you disappoint and who you don’t. Most of us would prefer to disappoint strangers vs. people we work with closely. Create VIP lists so you see messages from colleagues, friends, and family first.