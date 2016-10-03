What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do Next In Your Career

Think about how many times a year you work on something you really love. For product designer Daniel Kim, it’s about four per year. In 2012, at a mentor’s memorial service, Kim did some tough math. With roughly 25 years left in his career, he had time to work on just about 100 more projects.

That may seem like a lot, but Kim was CEO of online game company Nexon America at the time. As such, he was removed from the design process, which is what he really loved about his career, he says. He wasn’t feeling fulfilled, and the thought of the finite number of projects he could potentially work on during the remainder of his career spurred him to take action. In 2013, he and his family moved to Seoul to take a position with Daylight Design.

“Instead of staying at Nexon and playing the role of an executive at a pretty big company, I decided to look for a different opportunity to roll up my sleeves and work as a designer again,” he says.

Whether it’s lack of satisfaction with work or a nagging feeling of, “I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up, but this may not be it,” such uncertainty is common for adults who have achieved some measure of success, says Nicholas Dillon, The Believe Coach.

When you hit that point in your career where you’re a little lost and feel as though you may be on the wrong path, do you just tough it out? Or do you take action to get to answers? How do you know whether you need a small “reset” or a wholesale career reboot? Experts explain how to the find answers.

The start of solving most dilemmas is getting specific information about the situation. Start by being mindful about your day, Dillon says. It may be useful to write down your feelings about what is making you unhappy. If the issue is a person with whom you have a conflict or specific tasks that you don’t enjoy, then you may be able to make modifications to improve the situation. However, if you are feeling like you’re truly in the wrong career, more significant changes may be necessary.

As you hone in on why you’re not feeling fulfilled, you can begin to integrate activities to address those needs in your downtime, says life coach Talane Miedaner, author of the best-selling book Coach Yourself to a New Career. “The good thing is your brain doesn’t actually distinguish that much between work and play,” she says, “so you could do a hobby in the evening, like how a lot of times people de-stress by cooking.”