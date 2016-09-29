How Wells Fargo’s Work Culture May Have Cleared The Way For Scandal

The operating ploy that led Wells Fargo employees to open up millions of unauthorized bank and credit card accounts to meet cross-selling targets was categorized by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as “gutless” and a “scam.”

And one workplace expert contends that the bank, which allegedly fired those who reported unethical behavior, demonstrated “a classic case of systemic bullying.”

Andrew Faas, the founder of the Faas Foundation, an organization that seeks to create psychologically safe workplaces, defines systemic bullying this way: “Setting unreasonable expectations to get rid of employees who do not deliver and causing others to resort to questionable practices to meet the expectations.”

Faas and his foundation, which supports such organizations as Mental Health American, Doctors Without Borders, and the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, claims to have no ties to any competing financial institutions. In his forthcoming book on workplace bullying, From Bully to Bull’s-Eye: Move Your Organization Out of the Line of Fire, Faas includes a chapter titled, “Is your culture a ticking time bomb?” and he believes “a bomb went off at Wells Fargo.”

The key ingredients that foster a hostile work environment, according to Faas, are unreasonable expectations put on employees, an acceptance of questionable practices, and reluctance to complain out of fear of retaliation. “If what we hear in the media about the treatment of whistleblowers is true, Wells Fargo has a much bigger issue than the fraudulent accounts–they have a culture of fear,” he says. “If this is validated, it puts to question the credibility of their leadership’s response.”

The bank has since been ordered to pay a fine of $185 million. Approximately 5,300 employees and managers were terminated over a five year period for their involvement with the unauthorized accounts. The company’s chairman and CEO, John Stumpf, has forfeited $41 million in unvested equity awards, forfeited his 2016 bonus and will not take a salary during the upcoming independent board investigation, but will not necessarily find himself out of a job, according to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal.

“Employees learn from what kind of behavior the firm celebrates,” says Shiva Rajgopal, a professor at Columbia Business School.