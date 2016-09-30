Architects’ Long, Love/Hate Relationship With The Mall

In cities and suburbs all over the United States, the shopping mall is a ubiquitous piece of architecture–huge, hulking, and overly air-conditioned. Since its inception in 1950s America, the mall has spread around the world, first to Europe and more recently to Asia, Africa, and the Gulf Coast. But it remains a controversial addition to the urban landscape; to this day, the mall continues to straddle the line between private and public space. Architects are split on their benefits, as well.

In a new book from the publisher Hatje Cantz called World of Malls, the history of the shopping mall is traced through the architects who shaped it and the impact its had on urban locales globally. The architecture of shopping is diverse, but it has always tried to give visitors a reason to spend more time browsing–and buying. From the temporary structures of roofed markets to more permanent buildings, like the French shopping arcades that house dozens of stores, these kinds of centers have been designed to make the experience of purchasing goods a pleasurable one.

However, throughout the modern mall’s long, divergent history, architects themselves have been divided on what role shopping centers play in society. Are they a new kind of public space? Or do these structures limit designers’ creativity, and harm communities, for the sake of profit?

Southdale Center, Edina, MN. [Photo: © Gruen Associates]

Ridiculed By Star Architects As Desolate

In 1956, the first entirely roofed and air-conditioned shopping center was built in Edina, Minnesota, by Victor Gruen, an architect who’s often considered the father of the mall. He envisioned an ideal public space that combined shopping with other kinds of services, serving as a kind of communal meeting place–an ideal town square.

However, he was ridiculed for his lack of design sense by his contemporaries, including Frank Lloyd Wright. When visiting Gruen’s Southdale Center, Wright was quoted saying, “Who wants to sit in that desolate-looking spot? You’ve got a garden court that has all the evils of the village street and none of its charm!”

“Who wants to sit in that desolate-looking spot?,” Wright asked.

But Wright’s criticism reveals the central tension that would come to define the mall’s role in our society: a heavily commercial space that has also taken on some of the features of public space. In the ’70s, Frank Gehry built Santa Monica Place, a mall with an interior courtyard designed to better integrate the mall with the urban fabric. However, he swore off building another because he’d had to sublimate his ideas to economic interests, commenting in 1986, “To think of making these fantasy spaces, that are unconnected to reality, permanent public space, bothers me.”