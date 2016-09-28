Sia Made A Video Vouching For Hillary Clinton’s Stamina, Despite Donald Trump’s Claims

WHO: Singularly eccentric musician and artist, Sia.

WHY WE CARE: During Monday night’s debate, moderator Lester Holt asked buffalo wing-faced game show host Donald Trump about his recent comment that rival Hillary Clinton does not have a “presidential look.” His first response, as it so often is when confronted with unpleasant facts, was to change the subject. He wasn’t criticizing Clinton’s appearance or blowing a dog whistle for undecided misogynist voters, what he meant was that she doesn’t have . . . the stamina. Clinton responded with the following mic drop:

“Well, as soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a cease-fire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities in nations around the world, or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina.”

Viewers of the debate may have noticed that the issue of stamina is also at the forefront of the latest single by Sia, “The Greatest.” At any rate, Sia herself noticed, and refashioned her mantra from the song—”Oh, oh, I got stamina”—into a rebel yell on Clinton’s behalf. The “Chandelier” singer then tweeted out her short campaign video with an #ImWithHer hashtag, in case the message wasn’t clear. As goes Sia, so goes the nation.