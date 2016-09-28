New York City FC Celebrates The City In Stylish New Brand Campaign

WHAT: Just a few days after clinching its first MLS playoff spot , a new NYC FC ad looks to show all that binds together the people of its home city.

WHO: New York City FC, Johannes Leonardo

WHY WE CARE: There are two Major League Soccer teams in New York, but only one has the word “city” in its name, and here NYC FC takes full advantage of that to create a stylish brand ad that aims to bind the team to all the other unique ways that bind New Yorkers together.

And it’s not all talk, the club is also getting out into the community with initiatives like building 50 soccer fields in underserved neighborhoods across New York City’s five boroughs, and holding a handful of town hall meetings to talk with season ticket holders.

They’ve got superstars like Andrea Pirlo and David Villa, they’re in the playoffs, now the cool brand campaign, all that’s left is to move out of the baseball stadium.