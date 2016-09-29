This French Ikea Commercial Will Give All Parents The Feels

WHO: Ikea, Buzzman Paris

WHY WE CARE: Parents with small children will often catch themselves staring at their wee ones, trying to imagine what kind of person they will grow into. On the flipside, those with grown kids will look at these now-adults and are still able to see the wide-eyed five-year-old looking back at them. Here, Ikea will hit both in the cryballs by giving this shopping spree a surprising twist. The Swedish retailer is often the first stop for young people moving out on their own, but this spot sweetly embraces that familiar rite of passage from the parents’ perspective.