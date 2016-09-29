Four Hard-Won Lessons From My Early Years As An Entrepreneur

When I started out as an entrepreneur, I made plenty of decisions without knowing what the outcome might be. I still do. But back then, I didn’t have the same level of experience to guide me. Looking back, these were four of the toughest but most critical lessons I learned during those first few years when the learning curve was the steepest.

A huge chunk of change can actually put you right down at the bottom again if you don’t manage it properly.

You only need to have enough of the product available to help your customers with a problem or issue they’re having.

When I sold my first company, I made what I thought to be a small fortune. True success, it seemed, had finally arrived. Little did I know that this money would actually be the start of a string of problems that led me to end up with less cash than I’d had before I even started the business. Because I misunderstood what had led to those initial earnings, I wasn’t able to manage them appropriately. That meant I didn’t put them into a new business that I could actually go on to grow.

Looking back now, I should’ve worked with a mentor or money manager to determine how best to save and use that revenue as a springboard to make even more. Sometimes you’ve got to lose what you’ve got in order to know what it was really worth.

Being new to internet marketing, I was afraid to ask anyone for assistance because I saw it as a sign of weakness or worried it might compromise the personal brand I was trying to build.

This was a mistake. I realized only much later that it took me a lot longer to get up and running because I didn’t go out and get the contacts that could help me make short work of some key steps. Instead, I chose to reinvent the wheel–and paid the price. It would’ve saved money and ramped up profitability more quickly had I just reached out for help.

Many entrepreneurs know they should find mentors or advisers that can guide them, but they’re too slow to do it. There are lots of experienced people who can help walk you through the process of navigating a new industry and building a business from the ground up.