Leadership Lessons From A 25-Year Career In Experimental Theater

I spent 25 years in experimental theater. I wrote, directed, produced, taught, and performed shows ranging from a 12-hour performance piece to a highly narrative homage to the golden age of television. I even dabbled in circus acrobatics. In the process, I learned a lot about building a cast and crew that fits the project at hand.

Here’s how my time in the theater shaped my approach to hiring, staffing, and leading teams of designers, web developers, and producers at a brand engagement agency today.

In theater, you audition performers to find the right fit for the role. To make the right choice, you need to put them in a context that lets them show off what they can do: an improvisation, a scene, a monologue. This way you get the chance not only to validate their technical skills but also to see how they take direction and collaborate.

In the business world, though, we often interview people mainly based on their resumes: a rehash of what the person has already done, plus some discussion geared to judging “cultural fit.” After nearly three decades of evaluating potential on stage and in business, I treat interviews like auditions; what’s on someone’s resume is far less important than the potential they demonstrate.

So while you learn a lot by asking about prior work–it can show you a candidate’s passions and thought process–it doesn’t show the person in action. I recently interviewed a candidate for a UX role. After a good initial conversation, I asked him to respond to a brief for now-completed work. The goal of the assignment I set was to see if he understood the emotional context of the brand, not just the functional needs that were inherent in the task. I didn’t need to verify if he could make a wireframe; it was about whether he could think conceptually. He could–and passed the audition.

Sometimes, though, the work misses the mark. For years I have worked with people who are honing their craft, which requires them to show some of the vulnerability that accompanies creative expression. As a result, I’ve come to feel strongly about offering feedback. Putting something out there warrants the respect of explaining what went wrong.

Each project demands a specific cast, and I do my best to assemble the right mix of talents. To assess team members’ personalities, skills, and working styles, I tend to draw on the theatrical archetypes casting directors use to find the right balance of characters for a strong performance–both onstage and off: