Five Signs It’s Time To Ditch Your Client

Whether you’re a business owner, self-employed, or just like to pick up some freelance work on the side, chances are you’ve worked with great clients and not-so-great clients. There’s nothing like connecting with motivated, inspired clients who are committed to your working relationship.

Clients aren’t going to magically wake up one morning and be receptive to your suggestions.

There’s also nothing quite like the clients who aren’t. The ones that don’t pay their invoices. The ones whose demands go well beyond a project’s agreed-upon scope. The ones that expect you to bend over backward without being compensated for it.

This isn’t to say that bad client relationships can’t be turned around. Often, a direct conversation clarifies expectations and sets better ground rules so the engagement can eventually become a success. Other times, there’s simply nothing to be done but cut ties, but it can be tough to know where the line falls between a client relationship that’s worth the effort trying to improve and one that isn’t.

Here are a few of the most common signals–in clients’ own words–that it’s time to fire a problem client.

This is something I’ve seen several times working with marketing clients. They seek out an agency to help them change their approach, only to feel threatened when the agency proposes actually changing their approach.

At first, you’re naturally excited about landing the new business. You work yourself up about all the great things you could do for them, and about all the changes you’d like to make. Then the client comes back and shoots down all your ideas–not just once but every single time you propose something new. As a consultant or freelancer or company hired to help a business do something differently, this can quickly get frustrating.

Unfortunately, I’ve found that it’s rare for these situations to turn themselves around. Clients aren’t going to magically wake up one morning and be receptive to your suggestions. In these cases, terminating the arrangement early saves you time, energy, and heartache over trying to force through changes that your client just isn’t receptive to.