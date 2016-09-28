Johnsonville Now Has A Real Hotline For All Your Sausage-Related Emergencies

WHO: Johnsonville, Droga5

WHY WE CARE: Have you ever been holding a sausage and found yourself at such a loss, so bereft of inspiration and culinary creativity that you just wish there was a number to call that would give you all the sausage-related answers in life? The world is a messy place where true answers are often hard to come by. But for three days this week it will make glorious sense and there will be answers just a phone call away. Dial 844-9-SAUSAGE and you’ll get recipe ideas, cooking tips, and maybe get Mike to tell you about his comic book collection and unconventional bowling techniques.

And while you’ll have to call the fine folk in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, from your own phone, the Pick and Save in Appleton, Wisconsin, will actually have a rotary-dial phone in its meat aisle. Like the Bat phone, but for, y’know, sausage.