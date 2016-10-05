From Rihanna To Instagram: How Luc Besson’s New Obsessions Brought “Valerian” To Life

Filmmaker Luc Besson isn’t precious about where he works. Since he eschews computers and prefers to write out his scripts longhand with pen and paper, he is comfortable holing up wherever and whenever he happens to be and getting to work. In fact, he has but one simple creative demand.

Luc Besson [Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia]

“I can work absolutely anywhere if I have music in my ear,” Besson tells Co.Create as we meet on the eve of New York Comic Con to discuss the Fifth Element and The Professional creator’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. “It’s all about the music.”

Besson explains that he fixates on a single album for each film, playing it over and over on an endless loop until the project is finished. Rather than get sick of the music, he compares it to the calming rhythm of a metronome. “In a way, the music gives you that ‘tick-tock-tick’ so every morning when you come back to your seat and you put in the music, you are back to the same rhythm and the same energy.” While working on his 1999 film The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc, Besson listened exclusively to opera singer Maria Callas–for the surreal and vibrant Valerian (which is based on a French comic strip series created in 1967 by Jean-Claude Mézières and Pierre Christin) Besson’s true music obsession revealed itself a little later in the game than usual.

“I changed in the middle,” he says. “I had [an album] before, but as soon as the new Rihanna arrived, Anti, I grabbed it and it was on a loop for months! It was the energy, the mood, the rhythm, the color—it just fit with the film.”

Valerian, which is about the adventures of a pair of human space explorers named Valerian (played by Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (played by Cara Delevingne), has been an obsession of Besson’s since he was 10 years old. In fact, he wore his influence on his sleeve when he made his 1997 hit The Fifth Element.

“[Valerian artist] Mézières worked on The Fifth Element,” he explains. “He worked for a year. He was actually the one every day telling me, ‘Why don’t you do Valerian? Why don’t you do Valerian?’ [laughs]” Besson’s reasoning at the time was that late ’90s technology wasn’t up to the task for a story with essentially two human characters and a whole universe of bizarre aliens. “We had to wait until [James] Cameron and Avatar to realize suddenly, ah, okay! Now imagination is the limit. Now we can work.”

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) embark on a mission in this exclusive image from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

But technological advancements weren’t enough. Besson’s work habits had to drastically change for this film. “The prep was very long and very precise and that’s part of the secret. So I was able to stretch here and there and solve problems. If it was about money, I could ask myself, ‘Do I need 15 aliens here? Twelve is okay . . .’ So I take three here and put them there . . . at the end of the day, I don’t have any memory of something I wanted that I wasn’t able to get. So if the film is a flop, I have no excuse at all! [laughs] It’s all on me!”