The New Lego Jurassic World Animated Short Looks Just As Awesome As You’d Expect

WHAT: The trailer to Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape, a 24-minute animated short that will be unveiled in five parts, starting October 3.

WHO: The Lego Group, NBCUniversal

WHY WE CARE: After The Lego Movie, and by the looks of The Lego Batman movie so far, we’d be just fine if the brand decided it needed to do its own version of every blockbuster film from now on. Here we see the minifig versions of Claire, Owen, and Simon Masrani trying to get the Indominus under control, while one park visitor definitely regrets wearing the hot dog outfit.

The series will be released in five parts between October 3 and 7, then streamed online in full, and will also be bundled in the regular human Jurassic World DVD release on October 18.