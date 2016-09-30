The Most Innovative Student Design Of 2016

Professional designers aren’t the only ones coming up with smart solutions to intractable problems. The Innovation by Design Award winners and finalists in this year’s student category are tackling everything from food waste to high-speed transportation to the smart home. If these students are tomorrow’s design leaders, we’ll all be in good hands.

Creators: Chris Harrison, Gierad Laput, Alanson Sample, Robert Xiao, and Jack Yang from Carnegie Mellon University, in partnership with Disney Research



EM-Sense takes internet of things to the next level. Using the electromagnetic noise that every object generates, EM-Sense can tell which object you’re touching. Objects can then be programmed to perform certain tasks based on whether it’s your doorknob, your coffee mug, or your car door. When you’re about to get in your car, EM-Sense might direct your smartphone to pull up a shortcut on Google Maps to get you to the office faster. Touching the door to your office may prompt your phone to read your morning’s calendar items aloud. Em-Sense can’t quite read your mind, but it seems like the next best thing.

Creators: Behnaz Farahi, from the Madworkshop Foundation and Pier 9 Autodesk

This wearable reacts to its environment just like skin. Based on the identity of who’s looking at it, the 3D-printed Gaze Actuated Wearable has a feather-like surface that expands and contracts, mimicking a psychological reaction to someone staring.

Creators: Kevin Gaunt

Bots is a collaborative AI system for the smart home, where specialized AI bots work together to accomplish tasks geared toward the elderly. There’s BankBot for budgeting and paying bills, EmergencyBot for calling 911, and DivaBot for whenever you need a compliment.

Creators: Delft Hyperloop

This student group won first place in innovation in Elon Musk’s student competition for the theoretical Hyperloop, where passengers travel in vacuum pods at immense speeds. Their design was the lightest of all the entrants that also consumed the least amount of power.

Creators: Marc Exposito, from La Salle Campus Barcelona-Universitat Ramon Llull

Drawit is an interface that lets you interact with objects simply by drawing them, like an on-off button to control the lights or a volume control for your Bluetooth speaker.

Creators: Michelle Nguyen and Eldon Schoop from Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation

These augmented power tools tell you how to use them, as you’re using them. Drill Sergeant projects instructions onto the surface you’re working on, with more detailed diagrams for your tablet.