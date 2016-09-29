advertisement
An Algorithm Gives This 3D-Printed Table Countless Permutations

By Diana Budds1 minute Read

The Rio table seems pretty conventional at first glance. Designed by the architecture firm Studio Integrate for the British furniture brand Morgan, it has a glass top and tapered wood legs.

But look closer, and you’ll notice a 3D-printed base that joins the two together. That sculptural latticework is made by an algorithm. The algorithm subtly changes the form for every base Morgan fabricates while hewing to a set of parameters for the minimum and maximum thickness of the latticework and ensuring the whole thing is structurally sound. The result is an organic-looking, computer-made design that’s just as unique as a handmade piece.

The Rio table debuted at the London Design Fair earlier this month. Visit morganfurniture.co.uk for more.

