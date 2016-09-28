Job Growth In Swing States Isn’t As Bad As Presidential Candidates Say

If you’ve been listening to the candidates speak about jobs during the run up to the 2016 presidential election, you might be convinced that the sky is falling.

Donald Trump has assured voters that all of their jobs have moved to China, Mexico, and elsewhere. During last night’s debate, he declared that “thousands” of jobs would be lost when Ford moved operations to Mexico. Ford insists that’s not true. For her part, Hillary Clinton has made revitalizing the employment market a top priority for her first 100 days in office, should she be elected.

But in the swing states that may decide the outcome of this election, the hiring landscape isn’t nearly as bad as they’d have you believe. In the battleground states of Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, which represent a combined 67 electoral votes, the doom and gloom espoused by the candidates about declining jobs figures is not entirely consistent with reality.

Job creation impacts the outcome of the election by a factor of somewhere between 40% and 90%.

According to a recent study by iCIMS’ chief economist, Josh Wright, Florida is experiencing job growth that outpaces the rest of the country, Ohio is returning to national averages after experiencing a slowdown in late 2015 and early 2016, and Pennsylvania has seen its unemployment rate level off in recent months.

In fact, three of Ohio’s cities and one of Pennsylvania’s ranked among the top 25 for jobs in 2016 according a study conducted by Glassdoor in May. The study found that there were more than 35,000 available positions each in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati in industries ranging from health care to technology, finance, sales, and marketing. During that same month, the study found that Pittsburgh had more than 50,000 open jobs, most of which were for mechanical engineers, nurse practitioners, and product managers.

Florida, meanwhile, was becoming a startup state, boasting the country’s second-highest rate of new business production in 2014.

“Unfortunately, the divergence between the headline statistics and what people are actually experiencing has too often bred confusion and cynicism about labor data, rather than inspired greater curiosity and critical thinking about the changes in the economy,” says Wright.