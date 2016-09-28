Abstractions Of Skyscrapers Inspired These Cozy Blankets

British textile artist Danny Lee often looks to his day-to-day experiences to fuel his creative work. A recent move to Canary Wharf in London–a financial district teeming with tall buildings–got him thinking about skyscrapers . Enter “Broken Grid,” a collection of blankets and textiles that have a geometric motif inspired by the built environment surrounding him.

“It’s an emotional reaction to the fact that it’s my first time living in a place so high,” Lee, a recent Royal College of Art grad, says of the pieces, which debuted at this year’s London Design Festival.

To create the abstract graphics woven into the wool fabric, Lee first took photographs of the buildings around him and looked at satellite images of his neighborhood from Google Earth. Then he stitched them together in a digital collage and remixed them to create a nuanced effect.

“It is all very intuitive and worked by balancing all the different elements ’til it felt right to me,” he says of his process. “There are a lot of repeated stripes, grid, checks, or prints out there and I would like to think I’m offering something that’s a bit more abstract and textured and not a small repeated pattern.”

The collection, which is due out next spring, retails between $150 (for a cushion) and $385 (for a blanket). For more, visit dannyleedesign.co.uk.