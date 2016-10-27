How Tommy Hilfiger Is Reimagining His Brand

At New York Fashion Week this September, Tommy Hilfiger transformed the South Street Seaport into a public carnival, complete with a 40-foot Ferris wheel, arcade games, and cotton candy. Hilfiger, in collaboration with model Gigi Hadid, designed a “see now, buy now” collection that was unveiled on a runway on “Tommy Pier,” to the delight of more than 2,000 screaming fans. Their excitement reverberated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. “The show garnered over 2 billion impressions on social media,” Hilfiger tells Fast Company. “The whole idea is that through social media, you really have the opportunity to keep your brand young.”

Tommy Hilfiger [Photo: Craig McDean /Art + Commerce, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger]

In the three decades since Tommy Hilfiger founded his eponymous label, the fashion landscape has changed beyond recognition. In the ’80s, Hilfiger telegraphed his brand of preppy American luxury through swanky stores and ads in glossy magazines. But Hilfiger, who continues to serve as the brand’s principal designer, says that the strategies that once launched the brand into stratospheric success need to be reimagined for the digital age. He’s been thinking carefully about how a fashion house can evolve and speak to a new generation of consumers without eroding its identity.

In an exclusive interview, Hilfiger explains that while he is focused on growing his brand globally and digitally, he also wants to expand cautiously and judiciously, after a period in the ’90s when the brand grew too fast. “We learned that growing quickly is not healthy for the brand,” he says.

In a recent report, I covered how premium American brands including Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others, have lost some of their cachet over the last decade. Hilfiger acknowledges that his brand has suffered from a slowdown, at least in the U.S., because the company grew so quickly that the market became oversaturated and diluted the brand. In the late ’90s, Hilfiger and his team had to work hard to change direction. “To be honest with you,” Hilfiger recalls, “it is not easy to all of a sudden put on the breaks and make a U-turn. It’s a painful pill to swallow.”

This meant becoming more disciplined in every aspect of the business and ensuring that every touchpoint with the brand–from the actual products to the retailers where they were sold–was of the highest quality. The result was a period when the balance sheet did not look very good. “We did all the right things, but it was not easy because we dropped a lot of volume at that time,” he says.

But 17 years ago, even as Hilfiger and his CEO at the time, Fred Gehring, were calibrating the brand in the U.S., they saw the expansion of the brand in new markets throughout Europe and Asia as an opportunity to build a premium fashion label. Rather than becoming widely available quickly, they focused on building brick and mortar stores in high-end locations. In Singapore, for instance, Tommy Hilfiger storefronts are close to Lacoste, Yves Saint Laurent, and Ted Baker. “We positioned the brand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best premium and luxury brands in the world,” Hilfiger says.

Over time, however, the brand steadily built a strong presence around the world, with 1,500 stores globally, nearly 500 of which are in Europe. This strategy appears to have worked, since strong international sales have accounted for the brand’s 4% overall year-over-year growth, even as North American revenues have decreased by 5%.