These Are The Four Major Players Eying A Twitter Purchase

Rumors are flying that a Twitter sale may be imminent and could fetch big bucks–as much $30 billion, according to Recode .

Despite its beloved status with many journalists, the social feed has struggled with lackluster revenue growth and a stagnant user base.

Although Twitter is having difficulty expanding, the platform still has much to offer a well-resourced company. For one, Twitter has lots of consumer data. It’s also proven itself as a real-time source for news with roughly 300 million people using it to see what’s going on in the world. Plus, the platform is moving beyond the feed by becoming a venue for live-streamed events, like NFL games.

Of course, different buyers have different interests. A number of big-name tech companies are on the roster of potential bidders. Here’s why Twitter might appeal to Microsoft, Salesforce, Disney, and Google, all of which are supposedly sizing it up.

The search giant has long been rumored to be a strong contender to acquire Twitter. That’s due, in part, to Google’s attempt to create its own social platform, which never quite captured the public’s attention. Despite having more than a billion people using its email product, Google hasn’t been able convince them to engage on its accompanying platform Google Plus.

Google has had success with YouTube, its video network. YouTube has already forged ahead into live video and features live commenting. A partnership with Twitter could perhaps help those live streams attract more viewers. YouTube could use Twitter as its live commenting function to draw in a broadcasters followers, for example.

Twitter already functions as a live comment feed during major events. Partnering these two platforms could enhance them both. Twitter’s increased focus on live streaming could also be a boon for Google, since YouTube is similarly geared toward doing more live content. Alternatively, YouTube could stream premiere live events over Twitter–again reaching a different audience.