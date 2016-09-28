6 Things To Do When Your Job Kills Your Curiosity

You may not think of your curiosity as a job skill, but it is. There’s evidence , for starters, linking curiosity to employability, and as a predictor of your ability to gain and maintain a desired job over time. Second, curiosity is crucial for building relationships. Curious people are more willing and able to connect with others , which equips them to collaborate, whether in person or virtually. Third, curiosity may even be an antidote to job automation : If you don’t want your skills to get outdated or outsourced to a robot, you’d better keep learning!

What’s more, how curious we are can often hinge on our circumstances. While it’s a personality trait, curiosity can also be influenced by experience. Genetic studies suggest that curiosity is around 40% heritable, which means that environmental influences play a big role in determining individual differences in curiosity.

Opting out of the things you don’t do well will only increase your incompetence.

But sadly, even when organizations say they value curiosity, many managers tend to inhibit it since they’d rather have employees focus on short-term performance than on long-term learning. So if your boss or job is quashing your curiosity, the good news is that you still have some options at your disposal for giving it a boost. Here are six of them, backed by psychological research.

By definition, curiosity arises when you experience a gap between what you know and what you want to know. So it’s no surprise that being aware of your knowledge gaps should incentivize you to learn. Many of us tend to double down on what we’re already good at and shy away from the unfamiliar, so it can take an effort of will to find a new topic that interests you and spend some time exploring it–through books, blogs, or documentaries, podcasts, or what have you.

Sure, this is less of a curiosity hack than the old-fashioned approach to pursuing your ideas and interests, but it’s worth remembering how easy this is to do when your job is getting you down. Even after a short investment, it should help you understand how far you have to go in order to become an expert in a field. It also helps to get feedback from someone who can be brutally honest about your breadth of knowledge or expertise.

It’s easier and more enjoyable to play to your strengths, but it’s ultimately lazier. Think of somebody who just goes to the gym and always exercises the same muscles–they’ll wind end up with an imbalanced physique. Likewise, you won’t be able to develop your curiosity if you only keep doing what you’re good at.

Besides, overused strengths often become weaknesses, and there’s no scientific evidence for the idea that ignoring your weaknesses helps you develop your strengths. If anything, your curiosity will just plummet further and you may even wind up compounding your existing biases in the process.