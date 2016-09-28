Four Work Habits You Need To Change At Each Stage Of Your Career

I accepted my first management role early in my career, heading up a 15-person team at GE Global Research’s semiconductor laboratory. It was a big step at the time, but today I manage 28 labs of over 500 people, in addition to our research headquarters with around 2,000 people on site. Making that first shift from contributor to leader wasn’t easy, but it set me up for the other big changes I’d go on to make in my career.

I’ll often pick the top three things that need my attention every month, then divide my time across those priorities each day.

When a new role or opportunity forces you to change your work habits, it’s rarely clear just how to do it or whether the adjustment will pay off. And it isn’t just your role that pushes you to shift gears. Having a family has also forced my work habits to evolve, including in ways I never expected. Still, there are some common themes. In my experience, there are four key ways you’ll need to change your approach to work as your career progresses.

Early in your career, the best ways to understand your boss’s priorities and keep your performance up is simply to communicate. You ask questions. You put in a lot of face-time. You meet frequently. This is good for you–it helps you highlight your skills and achievements and keeps your boss updated on your progress. This is how you built trust and, ultimately, get promoted.

At some point, though, expectations shift, and I made the mistake of not recognizing this. I kept my boss in the loop on projects and decisions where his guidance was no longer needed, and only after he asked, “What are you looking for me to approve?” did I realize the error. My project had grown, and so had I; despite having picked up the leadership skills to handle it, I clung to my old habit of checking in with my boss–which now projected insecurity, not conscientiousness. So I quickly shifted tactics and began to only check in when we hit key milestones or needed to make high-level decisions.

As you advance your career, time with the boss is better spent talking strategy (not execution) and receiving coaching, which means you may no longer need to meet once a week. Use the increased distance to build a different kind of trust–the sort that shows you can manage your team on your own. If you want more autonomy, give yourself room to be more autonomous.

Entry- and associate-level jobs often require that you spend a lot of time working on things others need to review. Your own work output is managed closely, and you take direction on a very regular basis. That sets a certain pace for how you manage your workload. But as you move into higher-level roles, you need to lengthen the timeline that dictates your work.

Start managing your tasks according to weekly, biweekly, and even monthly or quarterly timelines–it’s no longer as much about daily execution. Pacing yourself and your team is crucial both to avoiding burnout and performing well.