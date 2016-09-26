Watch Kevin Hart And David Beckham’s Disastrous Road Trip For H&M Go Up In Flames

WHO: H&M, adam&eveDDB

WHY WE CARE: This is a joke that’s been turning its wheels since last year, when Kevin Hart first began to shadow David Beckham in the hopes of playing the retired footballer in a biopic, I, Beckham. Now that film has morphed into the yet-more ridiculous idea of a bio-musical, and the two stars embark on an epic road trip to Vegas to kick things off. Hijinks predictably ensue.

It’s not many a celebrity (or agency) that can carry a joke for a brand for more than a year, but the dynamic between the sheepishly shy Beckham and the hyperactive Hart continues to keep us interested in just what they might do next in service of the retailer. Some might think it’s all over after this, but don’t be surprised if these two actually make it to Sin City in time for the holiday season commercial.