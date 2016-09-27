Foldable Drone Wars: DJI Goes For GoPro’s Jugular With The Mavic Pro

The drone wars between industry leader DJI and rival GoPro are not only heating up, they’re folding in on themselves.

Just eight days after GoPro finally pulled back the wraps on Karma, its foldable drone, DJI unveiled a foldable drone of its own, the Mavic Pro.

At first glimpse, these seem like very similar products, each capable of being folded into a small package that’s meant for easy transport. The two drones also have similar price tags. Although Karma’s base price is only $799, that doesn’t include a camera. A bundle including a new Hero5 Black runs $1,099, and with a new Hero5 Session, it’s $999.

The Mavic Pro, which comes with a built-in camera that’s on par with what DJI offers in its higher-end Phantom drones, also costs $999. It weighs 1.65 pounds, has a battery life of about 27 minutes, a top speed of about 40 miles an hour, and a software-based video downlink technology called OcuSync. While it comes with a small controller that offers tactile feedback warning of impending obstacles, it can also be flown with just a smartphone.

The Karma goes on sale October 23. The Mavic Pro will start shipping in mid-October.

DJI is positioning the Mavic Pro as a selfie-taking powerhouse. It features a “gesture mode” that lets someone on the ground wave at the drone, which then centers that person in a frame and then, after a short countdown, takes a photo. It can also take 4K video at 30 frames per second, and full 1080p HD video at 96 frames per second.

The Mavic Pro includes the obstacle avoidance system DJI unveiled with its Phantom 4, and also offers ActiveTrack, a technology meant to recognize people, animals, bikes, vehicles, and more—and then fly with those objects, either behind, ahead, alongside, or circling around them. It also has a feature that can track someone as they go uphill while maintaining a constant height above the terrain.