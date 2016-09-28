Figma Is The Online, Collaborative Design Tool UI Designers Have Been Waiting For

Last December, Dylan Field and Evan Wallace launched a beta version of Figma , a browser-based collaborative editing tool for interface designers. Today, the team is finally rolling out a public version, available here for anyone to try for free until January.

Over the past 10 months, the team has been busy developing the tool, which gives designers and people who work closely with designers the opportunity to work together on a design in real time. Figma is different than other workflow management tools like Spaces from file-sharing site Hightail and Wake–two programs that also allow designers to work collaboratively in teams–because Figma is at its core a vector editing tool. In that way, users can design directly in the software, rather than relying on importing solely from programs like Adobe Illustrator and Sketch (though it can do that, too). Yet unlike Adobe Illustrator, arguably its most direct competitor, Figma is browser-based and connects to the cloud, allowing for multiple designers to work on the same project simultaneously.

It’s this multiplayer functionality that makes Figma a truly collaborative design editing program. In its current version, Figma essentially does for graphics what Google Docs does for text. Achieving multiplayer functionality also means that the Figma team can eventually create a community aspect to the tool–offering to interface designers an open-source community similar to the open-source coding site Github. “Everything is moving to a collaborative online space, but design tools still haven’t changed,” Field says.

The multiplayer functionality was always part of the long-term plan, but the Figma team brought it to fruition more quickly than they expected because of the feedback they received from beta users. “Our original model was kind of last player wins, or last writer wins,” says Field, Figma’s CEO and a former Peter Thiel 20 Under 20 fellow. In other words, if two designer were working jointly on one design in Figma, whoever saved the changes last would override her colleague’s work. Field and Evan Wallace, a former video game designer and the company’s CTO, decided that if they were developing an online tool that claimed to be collaborative, they needed to make it so that both designers could make design changes at the same time. “It literally feels wrong if you’re in a design document online, and someone else comes in and can’t work with you,” says Field.

The challenge for designing a multiplayer interface design tool was that it had never been done before, so Field, Wallace, and their team of around 20 employees built the technology largely through trial and error.

Field has been interested in developing online, real-time, collaborative software ever since Google Docs launched 10 years ago (originally, it was called Writely). But it wasn’t until the invention of WebGL–the technology that lets you create 3D and 2D renderings directly in a web browser without the use of plug-ins–that creating a Google Docs for designers seemed possible. As Field writes in a Medium post, he first came across WebGL in 2011, right as he was meeting Wallace at Brown. The pair decided to use WebGL to create the real-time creative tool that would go on to become Figma.

In 2015, after working for years on the tool, Field and Wallace started pitching it to investors and raised more than $14 million in seed funding. Over the time that the pair have been working on it, they watched the design landscape change; UI designers have become more central to businesses, and other aspects of a company–marketing, engineers, etc.–have become more involved in the design process. Field and Wallace were convinced that a tool like Figma was needed, not just to manage a designer’s workflow or collaboration with another designer, but also as a way to get everyone on a team on the same page.