Can Artificial Intelligence Make Employee Feedback More Human?

Though it’s an integral part of a properly functioning managerial relationship, feedback remains a sticky subject for many whose jobs require them to provide it.

Some fear the backlash that may result, others worry that it may jeopardize their career, and still others fret that their feedback is getting completely ignored.

In fact, a recent study by VitalSmarts found that 83% of employees have witnessed a colleague say something that has had a negative impact on their careers, something the study’s authors referred to as “suicide by feedback.”

On the other hand, regular feedback is vital for employee engagement, which can lead to profitability and productivity increases of more than 20%, according to a 2014 Gallup Poll.

So how can managers get over their fear of the repercussions while keeping their employees engaged? One company thinks they’ve found a solution by supplementing the very human process of managerial relationships with artificial intelligence tools.

“In today’s fast-paced work environment, managers seldom focus their energies on coaching employees continuously, yet feedback and recognition are most effective when they’re given instantly with appropriate context and specificity,” Kris Duggan, the CEO of BetterWorks, tells Fast Company.

The enterprise software company builds employee work profiles, known as “Work Graphs,” based on data from integrations with Google Apps, email, and Office 365, as well as Salesforce, JIRA, and Slack. The machine-learning algorithm specifically tracks each employee’s goal progress, goal alignment, comments, cheers, nudges, cross-functional collaboration, recognition hashtags, and more, according to Duggan.