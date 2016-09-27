How To Write To-Do Lists That Make You Happier At Work

You may not like planning things, but your brain does. There’s evidence, for example, that the experience of planning your vacation helps you to enjoy it more when it actually happens. And as I wrote recently for Fast Company, even writing to-do lists that go uncompleted can give you a productivity boost.

If you confront yourself each day with reminders of only the least enjoyable parts of your job, it’ll probably wind up sapping your motivation.

But while that exercise has its upsides, to-do lists themselves remain something of a double-edged sword. Many of them still leave us feeling frustrated, overwhelmed, and less productive than we could be. They don’t have to, though. Here’s how to tweak your next to-do list so it helps you feel happier at work.

Most of the to-do lists we draw up are litanies of tedious tasks. If you fill up your calendar with reminders for daily action items, you run the risk of spending all of your time focused on specific things you have to accomplish. That may not sound so bad–isn’t that the point of a to-do list, after all?

Well, sort of. Like it or not, some of the things we need to get done at work are tedious, annoying, or boring. But if you confront yourself each day with reminders of only the least enjoyable parts of your job, it’ll probably wind up sapping your motivation to come to work.

It doesn’t help that the most mundane of your duties tend to be the most urgent, making them dominate most to-do lists. So while your agenda may be an accurate reflection of what you need to do, it can quickly become one of the least motivating tools for actually doing them.

That doesn’t mean that you can or should avoid writing to-do lists altogether. In fact, you should probably keep planning your workday and plotting out your goals–but you might want to consider doing it differently.

In fact, planning is a crucial way to help you enjoy your career more. Research on happiness suggests that people who see their jobs as a calling enjoy their work more than those who just see their jobs as a collection of things to do. In other words, a sense of purpose matters, and a well-written to-do list can help impart it. A big part of seeing your job as a calling is recognizing the significant contributions you make over the days, weeks, and months that make up your career. So your to-do list should ideally make that easier to see, not harder.