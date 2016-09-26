Drake’s New 15-Minute Film Turns “Indecent Proposal” On Its Head

WHO: Co-directors Drake and Anthony Mandler, along with soundtrack work from frequent collaborator Noah “40” Shebib.

WHY WE CARE: What could be a more Drake-ian title than Please Forgive Me? (Technically, Down On Myself or Done You Wrong might be more Drake-ian, but it’s a close race.) The new short film that bears this title, though, has less to do with the typical emotional/erotic transgressions of the Canadian superstar, and has more of a thriller throughline. While the last short film Drake released back in 2015 was more impressionistic, this one tells a story. In Please Forgive Me, the multi-hyphenate rapper and his girlfriend, Fanny Neguesha, are Indecent Proposaled. (The reference still works!) Instead of actually going through with the one-night-for-$1 million tradeoff, though, the couple has other schemes in mind. Please features songs from Drake’s smash album from earlier this year, VIEWS, and if it portends a forthcoming mixtape like his last short film did, that’s just icing on the cake of Drake’s year.