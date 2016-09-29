Why This Diet App Is Using Computer Vision To Help You Lose Weight

One of America’s most popular diet apps is trying something new—computer vision—in its quest to help you keep off the pounds. Lose It , a freemium weight loss app with over 3 million active monthly members, is rolling out “Snap It,” a new beta feature this week that automatically identifies the foods that users eat. The idea is that, eventually, customers can photograph their meal instead of manually entering it. It’s the latest innovation in a cutthroat marketplace, and one that even outflanks much larger rivals like Google.

I tried out a beta version of the functionality last week. You choose a meal inside Lose It’s app, and take a picture. The app then analyzes a photo of the meal, and compares it against models from external databases as well as Lose It’s internal database. The app then provides what the company calls “food suggestions based on what it sees.” For instance, a photograph of sushi brings up sushi listings, and the user tweaks the entry to explain just what type of sushi it was. For Lose It, the idea is to let users enter meals into the app more quickly.

Lose It’s image recognition feature, which CEO Charles Teague told me in an interview is designed to “semi-automate tracking,” is a less sophisticated version of the holy grail of diet apps–a feature that estimates the calories in a meal when you point a phone at it. Teague repeatedly brought up the metaphor of Tesla Autopilot in our interview, and emphasized how data would be used to improve the product over time.

Last year, Google began work on Im2Calories, an experimental app that estimates the calories in a user’s meal based on a photograph of it. Another tech-forward think tank, SRI International, is working on a similar project called Ceres, which uses images of meals to provide nutritional information and portion estimates.

By comparison, Lose It’s feature identifies only the food itself, rather than nutritional information. The challenge is that computer vision is a young field, and is hard to implement in commercial settings without the massive research budgets available to tech giants like Google and Microsoft. That difficulty became clear when I started taking pictures of my food.

Despite the fact that Lose It puts out a great product–with pretty much the best user interface of any calorie-tracking app–this is, well, an obstacle.

In order to take the image recognition for a test drive, I tried a highly unscientific breakfast test for the app. I would photograph an easy target (a banana), a slightly more challenging target (coffee in a mug), and a difficult challenge (breakfast from the Whole Foods buffet counter), and see how the app would perform.