This Crucial Step Is Missing From Your Hiring Process

The goal of any hiring process is to hire the best talent. That much is obvious. But the way you hire can also help you develop–and, ultimately, hang onto–the team members you already have.

In fact, if your hiring process doesn’t actually make your team better before it leads to a single hire, you might be missing out. Here’s one key step your hiring process needs to include in order to do that.

Too often, hiring decisions are made exclusively by hiring managers who don’t involve their existing team members. That’s a mistake. Anytime you’re filling a position on your team, you need to devote at least part of the interview process to a short meeting with the other staff that the new hire will be working with. Not only can their points of view help make a good choice, but it’s also a professional development opportunity for them, too.

When a team is searching for a new hire, it forces the current members to ask fundamental questions about the nature of the team today.

Some of the most memorable moments of my early career took place after our team had interviewed someone and we were comparing notes on the candidate. I remember once offering my take about how smart and qualified someone was (or wasn’t), only to have my reasoning crumble when the CEO said, “I know this person is really smart, but how do you see him making us a more successful company? What do you expect him to do?”

I’d fumble through an answer I should’ve already had in mind, but much more important was the chance to hear everyone else weigh that question, including the CEO. When a team is searching for a new hire, it forces the current members to ask fundamental questions about the nature of the team today. They have to recognize strengths and weaknesses and understand the current and future needs of the business.

All this comes to the fore in a debriefing session after an interview. The discussion forces everyone to clarify their expectations and understanding of the present state of things. In fact, it’s one of the best ways to find out about the hidden problems in your organization, because new hires are often evaluated by whether they can help solve one of them.

Ideally, effective teams share a vision on these fundamental issues. Keeping everyone aligned isn’t always easy, especially if you’re short-staffed and looking to fill a role. But making the post-interview debrief a mainstay of the hiring process can help keep everyone aligned.