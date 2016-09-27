5 Tips To Turn Your Conference Talk Into A Networking Opportunity

You landed a speaking role at an upcoming conference. Great! Now what? Well, if you’re lucky, a decent crowd will show up for your talk, nod politely while you speak, and amble out afterward. That doesn’t mean it was a failure–after all, this is how most presentations at formal events like conferences tend to go. They help you share a few ideas, raise your professional profile, and maybe lead to an exchanged business card or two.

But there are a few ways to turn your speaking engagements into much more powerful networking opportunities than just this. Here are five.

You may worry that conference-goers already have heaps of materials to cart around with them–and they probably do. But even if they toss it away afterward, a simple hard copy of your talk’s key ideas can help them follow along better while you’re delivering it and remember its details better afterward.

Many speakers print out copies of all their slides, but this can be costly . . . and it isn’t all that effective.

You don’t have to go overboard. Just distill your main takeaways into a visually compelling one-page handout. Include a headshot, a quick biography, and contact information at the bottom or on the reverse. Many speakers print out copies of all their slides, but this can be costly (to your wallet and the environment), and it isn’t all that effective. In most cases, listeners are more likely to review and hang onto a one-page distillation of your message, especially if it’s got action items that relate directly to them. It may even be worth hiring a designer to help you polish up the look of your one-pager as well as your slides.

When it comes time for your talk, make sure you have handouts at place settings or on chairs before attendees arrive. This will prevent the distraction of waiting for handouts to make their way through the room as you start speaking.

When you work hard on a big presentation, you should share it beyond the live audience (assuming you have the okay of event organizers). Some conferences will record your program for you. If not, consider hiring a professional videographer who can record high-quality footage of your speech. Look for one who uses more than one HD camera and captures sound with an independent microphone system–not just the one the conference uses to amplify sound in the auditorium. This way you can leave with a high-quality recording, even if one camera or device fails.

Then make sure you share it. Conference organizers may be willing to include it on their website, but you should post it on your own site, your LinkedIn profile, YouTube channel, the other social media accounts that you use professionally, too. Think of this as a powerful piece of content for making connections and starting new conversations. In this sense, the video of your talk is out there in the world, networking for you virtually.