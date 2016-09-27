Why Offering Paid Maternity Leave Is Good For Business

When it comes to maternity leave, not all companies see the costs and benefits in the same way.

All of the companies on Working Mother magazine’s 100 Best Companies list–released today–offer at least a few weeks of fully paid leave (an average of nine weeks, up from eight last year). Companies in the top 10 offer an average of 11 weeks. Contrast this with the U.S. private sector as a whole, where, according to Working Mother’s numbers, only 26% of employers offer coverage beyond short-term disability leave. Only three states and six cities have enacted paid parental leave programs for their workers this year.

That’s quite a gap. It raises the question of how these organizations perceive the economics of leave. While a better-than-average policy may land a company on a magazine’s list, is there any business benefit to be gained beyond that?

Conversations with a few companies that have increased paid leave over time suggest that sweetening leave packages is not just about warm, fuzzy feelings. To be sure, companies often change many benefits at once, meaning it’s difficult to attribute outcomes to any one change. But paid leave, they report, can generate returns in two areas.

Replacing people is expensive. This is especially true for specialized, skilled work. “The number that tends to get thrown around is 150% of an individual’s salary,” says Barbara Wankoff, executive director for diversity and inclusion at KPMG. If a company has gone to the trouble of hiring and training someone, avoiding voluntary turnover boosts the bottom line.

Some new mothers are 100% sure they want to stay home with their babies. Some are eager to get back to work. But many have mixed feelings. If the transition back to work after giving birth is too difficult, a mother might decide it’s not worth it.

Companies with longer paid leaves recognize that there is a huge difference between an 8-week-old baby, who may be waking up multiple times per night to eat and who might not have good head control yet, and a 16- to 18-week-old baby, who has a good chance of sleeping through the night, may be starting solid foods (reducing the pressure on mom for breastfeeding), and can smile and interact with other caregivers.