Can Silicon Valley Fix America’s Ailing Health Insurance System?

Eager to leap in where so many others have stumbled, Silicon Valley investors have been pumping capital—$1.2 billion in 2015 alone—into startups taking on the task of improving health insurance for individuals and employers. It’s not for the faint-hearted: The industry is rapidly consolidating, making it harder for new companies to gain traction. But the payoff could be huge. “It’s a big, juicy opportunity with a lot of market cap,” says Sequoia Capital’s Mike Dixon. Here, four of the biggest bets on the future of health insurance.

What it is: Consumer-friendly alternative to traditional insurance—with a $750 million war chest.

Big idea: Use technology to make health care less confusing, more fun for millennials.

Secret weapon: An intuitive app that allows members to find and chat with doctors, access their medical history, and refill prescriptions.

Members: 135,000 in New York, New Jersey, Texas, and California.

Biggest hurdle: In the Affordable Care Act era, profit margins are slim if you don’t have scale: Oscar lost $105 million in 2015 alone.

Survival strategy: Offer a narrower range of providers to keep premiums low enough to entice new users.