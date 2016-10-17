advertisement
The Recommender: What Execs From Converse, Lululemon, And Bleacher Report Are Into Now

Exquisite lingerie, handmade shoes, and a little dark chocolate.

Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Sama, recommends the lingerie company Naja
By Fast Company Staff2 minute Read

Twelve things the Fast Company community is loving this month.

1. Naja

From $30, naja.co
“Naja is a lingerie brand that defies convention with ethically run factories that provide work for women and ad campaigns like ‘Nude for All’ with seven shades of nude intimates.” —Leila Janah, founder and CEO, Sama

2. Bone Broth

From $7.99, epicbar.com
“I’m obsessed with Epic Provisions’ bone broth. Until now, I haven’t found any brands that taste homemade while honoring the slow-cooking method to gain the nutritional benefits.” —Kate Weiler, cofounder, Drink Maple

3. Breather

Price varies, breather.com
“When I’m on the road, it’s hard to find a private room to work. Breather offers interestingly designed spaces to rent.” —Richard Copout, vice president and general manager, Converse UK

4. Taza chocolate

From $3, tazachocolate.com
“Taza stone-ground chocolate, especially the Wicked Dark variety, paired with almond butter and an apple is my go-to dessert. It’s the perfect way to end the day with a nice guilt-free treat.” —Miguel Garza, cofounder and CEO, Siete Family Foods

Kaweco pens[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]

5. Kaweco pens

From $22, kaweco-pen.com
“I find that writing by hand slows me down, in a good way. I keep it old-school with octagonal, retro-inspired Kaweco Classic Sport pens that still follow the original 1935 design.” —Lee Holman, EVP, creative director, Lululemon

6. Infomagical

Free, project.wnyc.org/infomagical
“Infomagical pairs daily challenges with short podcasts to aid in clear thinking and focus. It’s been such a great tool to realign what inspires and excites me.” —Tina Virani, creative director, eSalon

7. The Kingkiller Chronicle

From $6.99, patrickrothfuss.com
Patrick Rothfuss’s series is the next Game of Thrones. I spent five hours reading theories on Reddit, which I never do.” —Dave Finocchio, CEO, Bleacher Report

Paul Evans handmade shoes

8. Paul Evans shoes

From $369, paulevansny.com
“Paul Evans’s handmade men’s shoes are sold directly to consumers, so you get the luxe-brand quality without the high price tag.” —Gaurav Misra, CMO, Vroom

9. Night Pillow

$150, discovernight.com
“These pillows have perfect softness and support. Plus, the moisturizing silk improves your skin while you sleep.” —Heather Marie, founder and CEO, Shoppable

Apps to rejuvenate your life.

10. Quotle reading companion

Free, quotle.co
“Quotle allows me to save, share, and classify all the quotes I love since I read a lot of books and articles on a regular basis.” —Caroline Cullière, cofounder, Obilab

11. Insight Timer

Free, insighttimer.com
“This is the best tracker I have found to time my meditation. Plus, the incredible recordings in the app provide a real sense of place.” —Nichol Bradford, founder, Willow Group

12. Pact

Free, pactapp.com
“Pact incentivizes healthy lifestyle habits with cash. Accountability through rewards gets people into a routine.” —Bob Sheehy, CEO, Bright Health

