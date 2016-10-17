The Recommender: What Execs From Converse, Lululemon, And Bleacher Report Are Into Now

From $30, naja.co

“Naja is a lingerie brand that defies convention with ethically run factories that provide work for women and ad campaigns like ‘Nude for All’ with seven shades of nude intimates.” —Leila Janah, founder and CEO, Sama

From $7.99, epicbar.com

“I’m obsessed with Epic Provisions’ bone broth. Until now, I haven’t found any brands that taste homemade while honoring the slow-cooking method to gain the nutritional benefits.” —Kate Weiler, cofounder, Drink Maple

Price varies, breather.com

“When I’m on the road, it’s hard to find a private room to work. Breather offers interestingly designed spaces to rent.” —Richard Copout, vice president and general manager, Converse UK

From $3, tazachocolate.com

“Taza stone-ground chocolate, especially the Wicked Dark variety, paired with almond butter and an apple is my go-to dessert. It’s the perfect way to end the day with a nice guilt-free treat.” —Miguel Garza, cofounder and CEO, Siete Family Foods

Kaweco pens [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]

From $22, kaweco-pen.com

“I find that writing by hand slows me down, in a good way. I keep it old-school with octagonal, retro-inspired Kaweco Classic Sport pens that still follow the original 1935 design.” —Lee Holman, EVP, creative director, Lululemon

Free, project.wnyc.org/infomagical

“Infomagical pairs daily challenges with short podcasts to aid in clear thinking and focus. It’s been such a great tool to realign what inspires and excites me.” —Tina Virani, creative director, eSalon