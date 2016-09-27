This AI Recruiting Tool Could Boost Diversity And Improve Human Interactions

Artificial intelligence is taking over some parts of the recruiting process that used to be reserved for humans.

Take for example, HireVue’s software that analyzes facial expressions and word choice in video interviews. Koru’s does the same with written tests, while Fama and TalentBin scour social media to profile candidates. RoundPegg uses automation to determine a candidate’s potential cultural fit with a company. There is even an AI chatbot named Mya that can help candidates better navigate the automated first phase of resume sorting.

Artificial intelligence tools such as the ones used on HiringSolved’s recruiting platform are also being employed more regularly to help reduce bias in recruiting. The company recently announced a new proof of concept tool called RAI (pronounced “ray”) that can help predict candidates’ gender and ethnic backgrounds to help companies reach diversity targets.

Shon Burton, the CEO of HiringSolved, explains that RAI takes a layered approach to candidate searches. Instead of applying filters that screen for viable candidates, the platform uses hundreds of data points to identify diverse candidates. It does this through a prediction engine that’s based on a proprietary statistical model the HiringSolved team developed in house. It allows users to “boost” search relevance by using the platform’s ethnic and/or gender diversity models. Those who meet certain criteria get pushed to the top of search rankings.

“We call it a diversity boost, because it’s not a filter, it’s actually changing the relevance algorithm,” he says. “The number of candidates doesn’t change,” adds Burton, “the relevant candidates will still be there, but I can turn on a boost for females so they bubble up to the top of the search.”

While these tools can help recruiters narrow down the millions of potential candidates into more manageable pools of more likely contenders, Burton suggests some may be taking it too far.

“There’s a flood of AI applications coming out, and a lot of them are going to be demoralizing to people,” he says. Burton chalks this latest development up to a pattern inherent in the way technology advances. “We gain the ability to do something, we do it, then we find out later that it wasn’t a great application of it,” he says.