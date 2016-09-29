Grassroots And Grass: How Sacramento Became The Center Of Zero-Energy Housing

Climate change remains a political briar patch nationally. But strong building codes and a culture of energy innovation with roots in California’s cannabis country have quietly made Sacramento and its surrounding cities a model for advanced building practices that could slow its worst effects.

While other cities boast the mild climates and high utility rates that would seem to favor zero-energy homes, the majority of California’s are clustered around its capital.

By 2020, if the goals in the state’s ambitious Zero Net Energy Action Plan are realized, all new homes in California will achieve zero net energy, generally meaning they produce as much energy on-site from renewables as they consume in a year from the grid. Thanks in part to its rigorous energy code, known as Title 24, which requires, among other things, efficient lighting, high-performance insulation, and solar-ready roof space, the state already boasts about half of the more than 3,000 zero-energy residences catalogued in the country to date. (There are nearly 7,000 total housing units in those buildings.)

Sacramento leads the state with 925 units–the most of any American city–and 800 more in the works. While other cities boast the mild climates and high utility rates that would seem to favor zero-energy homes, the majority of California’s are clustered around its capital. (The University of California’s 900-unit West Village makes the nearby city of Davis a close second.)

Why Sacramento? “Policy reflects the local sentiment,” says Ann Edminster, an independent consultant and a director of the Net-Zero Energy Coalition, which tracks the U.S. zero-energy inventory. “Grassroots initiatives not always–but often–are the forerunners of the policy.”

It turns out grass itself plays a role, too. John Schaeffer of Real Goods in Mendocino County says he sold the first retail solar panels in the U.S. to off-grid cannabis farmers in Northern California’s so-called Emerald Triangle in the late 1970s.

“We were selling legal supplies, but certainly had our suspicions about what they were for,” Schaeffer told the Ukiah Daily Journal. He acquired nine-watt panels from a space industry wholesaler and sold them for $900 alongside drip irrigation pipes and fertilizers. “Who else could afford these panels?”

Residential solar hit a record low cost of $3.50 per installed watt in 2015—a 97% drop from Schaeffer’s original price–and continues to fall. Flush with proceeds from their crops, those early adopters contributed to enduring regional expertise in energy-efficient building and renewable energy. Demand for that proficiency is now soaring in the state’s urban areas. About 1,000 homes will be certified by the U.S. Department of Energy as “zero energy ready” in 2016, a number the department expects to triple next year.