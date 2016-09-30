Maker Faire Founder Dale Dougherty’s New Book Is A Guide To Remaking The World

WHAT: The new book from Maker Movement founder Dale Dougherty— Free to Make: How The Maker Movement Is Changing Our Schools, Our Jobs, And Our Minds —available now from North Atlantic Press.

WHO: Dale Dougherty—who also founded Make Magazine and the Maker Faire (now in over 151 cities worldwide)—profiles Makers and explores how the movement has impacted and reinvigorated our economy, education, and culture. Written with writer/editor Arian Conrad with a forward by O’Reilly Media CEO Tim O’Reilly.

WHY WE CARE: The book coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Maker Faire and the World Maker Faire in New York on October 1-2, featuring innovative and experimental technologies across science, engineering, art, performance and craft. Doughtery—profiled in Fast Company last year—guides readers through the movement via several inventive participants and suggests how they can get involved.

It’s particularly resonant in a time of outsourced manufacturing. “The Maker Movement signals a societal, cultural, and technological transformation that invites us to participate as producers, not just consumers,” Dougherty writes in the introduction. “It is changing how we learn, work, and innovate. It is open and collaborative, creative and inventive, hands-on and playful. We don’t have to conform to the present reality or accept the status quo; we can imagine a better future and realize that we are free to make it. Making is the mother of all possible futures.”