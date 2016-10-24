Epica at 30: How The Creative Awards Will Mark Its Anniversary Year

There is no shortage of awards competitions in the advertising industry but they generally fit one of two models–either creatives (and other industry insiders) judge the work of other creatives, as in Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, or they adopt a more forensic approach, such as the one deployed for the Effies, which judges campaigns on effectiveness data.

The annual Epica Awards is a global creative competition with a difference–it is judged by journalists working for marketing and communications magazines around the world.

This year, Epica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its awards, which will be handed out in a ritzy ceremony in Amsterdam on November 17. Epica editorial director, Mark Tungate explains what makes these awards different from other creativity prizes. “The main difference is we are looking at it through the eyes of journalists as opposed to the eyes of people who work in advertising. We have a different perspective, we’re more objective, and we’re unbiased,” he says.

Mark Tungate

That independence was reflected in a sharply witty ad campaign Epica ran earlier this year, which threw plenty of shade at the pressure creatives can put on their peers when it comes to judging each other’s work.

However, being objective does not mean the jury does not love creativity. Tungate says, “The judges are people who have been writing about advertising for years, so while they’re experts and to a certain extent they are geeks, they’re also members of the public, the people who are watching ads. But they’re members of the public with some expertise. They bring a different, slightly exterior perspective.”

Does this different perspective mean Epica recognizes very different work to its counterparts? “Yes and no,” says Tungate. “Often the work that wins at Epica will go on to win at Cannes and other awards competitions that follow us. One example is Shiseido’s “High School Girl?”. We were the first to award that. We were first to award Volvo Trucks’ “Epic Split,” likewise Always’s “Like a Girl,” so quite often Epica is like a bellwether or trendsetter for awards that come later in the year or the following year,” he says, adding, “On the other hand there are things that win at Cannes, which our jury doesn’t like at all. The Epica jury is very interested in context and depth and looks for slightly different things, they love a really good story, or good dialogue, something that has been well written.”

Overall, Tungate says the jury is looking for not only the originality of the idea and the expertise of its execution, but also, whether it solves a genuine problem. “Does it meet a need for the client that there’s a real brief behind?” Tungate says, “The jury doesn’t give awards just because something is lovely.”