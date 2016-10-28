With Her New HBO Sketch Show, Tracey Ullman Reclaims Her Crown As Queen Chameleon

If anyone wants to know why Tracey Ullman has decided to return to TV sketch comedy after such a long hiatus, the answer is simple: the voices in her head made her do it.

Ullman has long solidified her legendary career in comedy with a stretch of Emmy Award-winning sketch shows centered on her ability to impersonate just about anyone–and, of course, helping to introduce the world to The Simpsons. Despite avoiding any significant gaps in her resume with a smattering of film roles, Ullman hasn’t been a show runner for one of her iconic, titular sketch shows since 2008’s State of the Union, partly because of her husband and producing partner Allan McKeown losing his long battle with cancer in 2013–a macabre opening act to her mother dying in an accidental fire just two years later.

It’s more than enough to silence anyone’s laughter, but Ullman’s pull toward her craft is as much a coping mechanism as it is something that’s innately a part of her–and her universe of characters.

“It’s what I do. It’s my life force,” Ullman says of her career. “I get the makeup on. I get my call sheet. I’ve got to be up at 4 a.m. and I think, ‘why am I doing this?’ The joy I get from doing it and working with my team and having a good time is just gorgeous.”

Tracey Ullman’s Show originally aired earlier this year in the U.K. Ullman developed the series with the BBC to be a nosedive into British culture, hitting every rung on the societal ladder, from the royal family on down to the working class. The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla Parker Bowles), Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith are just some of the skins Ullman slips into without a seam to be seen.

“I come at them in a way that I sort of interpret them, rather than directly impersonate them,” Ullman says. “I think I give them lives they didn’t know they had. Imagine [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel thinks she’s incredibly sexy and all the politicians are after her.”

Tracey Ullman as Angela Merkel [Photo: Rory Lindsay , courtesy of HBO]

Tracey Ullman’s Show has such a targeted focus on British life that it’s understandable to wonder how much of the comedy will translate for American audiences. Judi Dench and Maggie Smith are certainly cross-over names in pop culture stateside, but what of those everyday people with their everyday problems?