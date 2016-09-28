5 Questions New UX Leaders Should Ask In Their First Month

It’s easy for most people to passively swim through their days at work, like fish in a reef. But UX leaders are not passive participants in an ecosystem: They must focus on change.

As a new leader, in particular, you can catalyze that change with a keen understanding of every participant in an unfamiliar environment. You can immediately apply user-centered design principles to better understand the people whom you work with and for. After all, companies are social and cultural structures. Everything physical about an organization is just a reflection of the people inside. To succeed as a leader, you must be genuinely interested in other people.

Empathy works both ways–for users and for your colleagues.

As a first step, identify the five most influential people in the organization. They may or may not be executive leaders. Reach out to them and ask for one hour of their time for an interview. When you’re done, try to repeat this process with at least 10 other people (depending on the size of your organization) over the course of the first one to three months. Include your peers, your direct manager(s), and their peers. You can certainly scale this down or up according to your ability to stay on track with your first few months.

Here are the five sets of questions to ask each person.

How did you get here? Why do you choose to be here?

By adding the line about “Why did you choose to be here?” you’ll reveal much about the story of the organization, its myths, and its culture. For example, during my time as a senior manager of product design at Rackspace, the phrase repeated again and again from especially senior people was, “There is just a huge opportunity here.” Everyone wants to go where there is opportunity, right?

But the “there is a huge” part of that phrase made my ears prick up. Why is the opportunity described as “huge”? Upon further inquiry, it turned out that senior people (even newly hired ones) were expressing their hope along with a feeling of being overwhelmed with what they discovered at the company. This isn’t necessarily bad, but it definitely reset my expectations about the scope of work needed to resource UX projects.